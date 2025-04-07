Nwifuru to NUJ at 70: Strategise to return journalism to responsible foundation

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has told the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to strategise to return journalism to a responsible foundation as it turns 70.

He said journalism must return to its ethical, factual, and responsible foundation amidst the growing influence of social media.

Nwifuru gave the admonition Friday at the Sam Egwu Press Centre Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He spoke as the special guest of honour at the celebration of 70 years anniversary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists by the Ebonyi State Council of the union.

Nwifuru, represented by the State Commissioner for Information, Engr. Jude Okpor, congratulated the union for her commitment in advancing democracy, shaping public discourse with fairness and courage in the past 70 years in spite of enormous challenges it has faced.

He described journalists in the state as strong pillars and worthy partners, stressing that a thriving democracy depends on collaboration between government and the media, not as adversaries but as partners in progress.

While calling on journalists to continue to work together with other stakeholders to uplift the society, champion transparency, and empower citizens through knowledge, he tasked the union on the need to return its members to the ethical part of practice, standing tall in development journalism rather than thriving in fake news and other unethical practices.

He said: “For 70 years, this union has stood as a beacon of integrity, amplifying the voices of the people, holding power to account, and shaping public discourse with fairness and courage.

“In an era where misinformation spreads like wildfire, your dedication to factual, ethical, and responsible journalism is more vital than ever.

“To this end, I point at the need to bring back to the fold of ethical journalism, members of the family who are swimming in the pond of social media and are borne by the air of unethical practices.

“They no longer make an effort to verify.

“By embracing modern reportage trends, they can enhance the effectiveness of development journalism and contribute to positive social change.”

Describing the celebration as a significant milestone, the governor pledged his administration’s commitment to foster an enabling environment for journalists to operate in the state without any form of molestation.

In a remark, the Chairman, NUJ, Ebonyi State Council, Comrade Samson Nwafor, appreciated the Ebonyi State Government for its understanding and partnership, which has continued to nurture a peaceful space of collaboration for continued growth and development of the state.

Nwafor solicited for improved welfare for the members of the union as a means of ameliorating the negative effect of the present economic hardship, other challenges and hazards confronting journalists in the line of their duties.

In a keynote lecture on the topic: “Nigeria Union of Journalists Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, the Head of Mass Communication Department, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, Dr. Joe Chukwu, x-rayed the danger posed on the practice of creative journalism by Artificial Intelligence, expressing fears that unless strategic measures are adopted, AI may displace human reporters by 2054.

To still be relevant in the face of the growing technology onslaught, the communication scholar charged the union to fight for ethical use of AI – ensuring transparency in automated journalism, demand protections against AI replacing jobs without fair compensation, and push for copyright reforms to prevent tech giants from exploiting journalists’ work without compensation.

Chukwu further harped on the need for NUJ to support alternative funding models: cooperatives, nonprofit journalism, and campaign for stronger regulation of Google and Meta to ensure fair revenue sharing.

The Chairman of the occasion, a veteran journalist and pioneer chairman of NUJ in the state, Chief Abia Onyike, in his speech, enjoined journalists not to relent in pushing for a society where justice and fairness prevail.

He recognised the dangers in the journalism terrain in which many journalists have paid the supreme price in defence of truth in Africa, but praised the indomitable spirit of journalism which has kept the profession afloat.

Onyike, also a former Commissioner for Information in the state, further stated that the celebration calls for sober reflection on the gains so far achieved, the challenges confronting the union and the strategies for a better future for the profession.

The event was attended by most former chairmen of the state council of the union, veterans in the profession, politicians and friends of the union, including a House of Representatives member representing Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency and Vice Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Chief Idu Igariwey, who was honoured for his impactful representation.

The theme for the celebration is: “70 Years of NUJ: Empowering the Media, Enhancing Democracy.”

