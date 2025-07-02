Nwifuru reacts to killing of 13 Ebonyi indigenes, calls for probe

Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has condemned the killing of Ebonyi indigenes in Ogboji community, in the Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The governor also called for urgent probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Recall that at least 13 persons from Ebonyi, on Monday, were killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Ogboji community, in the Orumba South council of the state.

According to reports, the victims were attending a meeting when armed assailants stormed the venue and opened fire, leading to multiple fatalities.

Reacting, Governor Nwifuru, in a statement issued on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, described the incident as a barbaric and seamless act of violence meted on law-abiding citizens of the state.

“This senseless act of violence against law-abiding citizens is not only barbaric but a direct assault on peace, unity, and the sanctity of human life.

“It defies reason and logic that a group of Ebonyi people holding meeting in a peaceful manner will be shot at on a close range. It is unacceptable, and I frown strongly at such heinous act in its entirety.

“Governor Nwifuru has reached out to his counterpart and brother, the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, and urged for a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation into this tragic incident,” the statement partly read.

It further quoted Nwifuru as saying, “He trusts that the Government of Anambra State and relevant security agencies will work swiftly to apprehend and bring the perpetrators to justice as failure or compromise has the potency to come in between the relationship of both states.”

The statement further noted, “While Governor Nwifuru awaits the outcome of these investigations, he has earnestly appealed to Ebonyi people, particularly the affected families and communities, to remain calm and refrain from any form of reprisal or actions that may escalate tensions.

“Such barbarism has no place in modernity and state arsenals will be deployed to unmask the perpetrators of the bloody killings.

“The administration in Ebonyi State remains committed to protecting the lives and property of Ebonyi people both at home and in the diaspora.”

