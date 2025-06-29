Nwifuru moves to resuscitate NIGERCEM, sets up committee

Ebonyi State Government has named a 15-member committee to work towards the reactivation of the Nigerian Cement factory, NIGERCEM, Nkalagu.

Governor Francis Nwifuru announced this on Sunday during a church service at the Government House Chapel, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

NIGERCEM was the first indigenous cement manufacturing factory in Nigeria, established in 1954 in Nkalagu, in the present day Ebonyi State.

It was initially built by the Eastern Region government and later privatized but was inherited by Ebonyi state following the state’s creation in 1996.

The company faced numerous challenges, including ownership disputes and management crises, which led to its closure in 2000, and all efforts by previous administrations in the state to revitalise it had proved abortive.

Governor Nwifuru enjoined the committee to liaise with the core investors and shareholders to workout modalities for the immediate commencement of operations in the company which has been moribund for several decades.

The Governor who gave the Committee two weeks to come up with possible solutions to the problem, emphasized that it formed part of his campaign promises.

He said: “Reactivation of the NIGERCEM Nkalagu was part of my campaign promises.

“When I visited Nkalagu. I assured that the factory will be revived within my first tenure in office.”

Members of the Committee, according to the Governor are Catherine Ogbu, Prof. Adline Idike, Hon. Iduma Igariwey, Hon. Sunday Eze, Sen. Chris Nwankwo and the State Attorney-General, Assoc. Prof. Ben Odoh,

Others are Senators Anthony Ani, Ken Eze and Onyekachi Nwebonyi representing Ebonyi South, central and North in Nigerian senate; Engr Elias Mbam, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji , Barr Roy Umahi, SAN, Sen . Obinna Ogba, Sen. Slyvanus Ngiji Ngele and Chief Ben Okah.

Governor Nwifuru during the event also reiterated his irrevocable plans to transform the Abakaliki metropolitan city, restoring its lost glory in line with earlier masterplan of the ancient eastern City.

The Governor who spoke on the sidelines of infrastructure, industrialization, and urban renewals said Town Hall meeting has been convened to engage stakeholders on the best approach to actualizing the project.

He directed the Ministry of capital city to be more stringent in ensuring that developers comply with the master plan of the capital city.

Hinting that lands would be allocated to zealous and capable individuals to establish factories at Ezzangbo Industrial City, the Governor urged indigenes of the State to return home and invest to boost the economy of the State.

