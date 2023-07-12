Nwifuru has united warring National Assembly members from Ebonyi — Rep Ogah

828 828

The member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Chief Chinedu Ogah, has said the State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, has united warring National Assembly members from the state.

Ogah made this known in his hometown, Item-Amagu, Ikwo Local Government Area of the state, on Tuesday.

He spoke with newsmen when he donated empowerment items to over 5,000 members of his constituency and beyond.

The lawmaker said that Nwifuru had, through his fatherly disposition, made the National Assembly members “speak with one voice” despite party affiliations.

He said: “He has given us a sense of belonging as our governor and leader.

“He has proven to be the governor of all and we are loyal to him.

“His programmes and policies since assuming office have put the state on the path of greatness and we will all support him.”

Ogah noted that empowerment was his passion as his constituents remained his pillars of strength.

He added: “To celebrate my 47th birthday, I distributed a total of N100 million among over 5,000 constituents and beyond.

“I have also given out 20,000 bags of fertilizers.

Also Read:

“I am standing on the people’s mandate and if they withdraw it, what will I be representing?”

Ogah urged the people to continue supporting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration as it would reposition the country towards greatness.

“We must love and care for one another to attract the desired peace and unity,” he said.