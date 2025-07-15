Nwifuru effects minor cabinet reshuffle

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle, swapping four commissioners to different ministries.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Jude Okpor, former Commissioner for Information and State Orientation is currently the Commissioner for Rural Development.

Chief Ikeuwa Omebe, former Commissioner for Rural Development is currently the Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

Prof. Paul Nwobasi, former Commissioner for Education (Primary and Secondary) is currently the Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution

Dr Donatus Ilang, former Commissioner for Border, Peace and Conflict Resolution is currently the Commissioner for Education (Primary and Secondary).

Omebe, in his maiden state Executive Council meeting briefing to journalists on Tuesday in Abakaliki, said that the reshuffling was not punitive but an opportunity for the EXCO members to diversify their ministerial knowledge.

“The governor expects his commissioners to have knowledge of events in respective ministries to effectively respond to calls of duty.

“I am presently the commissioner for information and that will make me a better journalist and news manager,” he said.

He noted that as part of preliminary requirements for action on the 2026 budget, EXCO received and approved the 2026 – 2028 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

“The MTEF is a strategic financial planning document encompassing the Economic and Fiscal Update (EFU), the Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and the Budget Policy Statement (BPS) for Ebonyi over the next three years.

“The EXCO received and approved the Ebonyi Business Enabling Reform Action Plan (BERAP) 2024.

“This plan indicates the progressive performance of the state in the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) Programme,” he said.

He noted that the plan was intended to meet the World Bank eligibility criteria for implementation of the SABER Programme in 2025.

