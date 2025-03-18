Close Menu
Nwifuru dismisses aides for alleged gross misconduct

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi has dismissed two of his aides over alleged  acts of gross misconduct.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Grace Umezurike,  made available to  newsmen in Abakaliki, on Tuesday.

According to the statement ,the affected aides are  Felix Okemini (Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Security– Ebonyi North Senatorial District) and Nnanna Nwangele (Special Assistant to the Governor on Airport Security).

The governor  directed the affected officers to hand over all government properties in their possession to the SSG by the close of work on Tuesday, the statement said.

“The officers should henceforth not be seen around the Government House or participate in  government activities” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

NAN recalls that earlier on Tuesday , Nwifuru had  suspended three commissioners for one month over absenteeism from the State Executive Council(SEC) meeting, held on Monday, without permission.

