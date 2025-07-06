Nwifuru: Constitution review must factor in creation of state in South East

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has called on the National Assembly to seize the opportunity of the ongoing 1999 constitution review to ensure the creation of an additional state in the South East to correct what he described as a glaring imbalance in Nigeria’s geopolitical zone structure.

He questioned the essence of Nigeria’s geopolitical structure if it fails to address the need for equity, fairness and justice across all sections of the country in the allocation of social and political privileges.

He advocated for the rotation of the office of the president among the six geopolitical zones to promote equity and national unity.

Nwifuru made the call in Abakaliki when he addressed members of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution during a courtesy visit.

The Committee was led during the visit on Saturday to Nwifuru’s office by the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and representative of Ebonyi North Senatorial District, Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi.

Nwifuru said: “To end regional squabbles permanently, I urge the National Assembly to ensure that marginalisation and structural imbalances are constitutionally addressed.

“Out of the six geopolitical zones in the country, only the South East has five states.

“This development can trigger resentment among the people.

“That the South East geopolitical zone has not occupied the position of the president since 1999 is an injustice.

“What is the essence of the geopolitical zone structure if the office of the president cannot be tasted by all the zones?”

Governor Nwifuru further harped on the need for a review of Section 308 of the Constitution to extend immunity to other key legislative leaders, including the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speakers of the House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly, and their deputies.

He used the opportunity of the visit to strengthen his call for constitutional backing for the much debated state police, dismissing fears of abuse of the structure by governors as being speculated in some quarters.

Stating their mission earlier, Nwebonyi said they were in Enugu State for the public hearing on the ongoing constitutional review process for the South East zone, adding that they were in the Governor’s Office to pay him a homage.

He said: “We came to Enugu for a public hearing as part of the outgoing constitutional review process, and we thought it wise to come and greet you as one of the prominent leaders of the South East.

“Due to growing concerns and the need to further review of the Constitution to meet the demands of Nigerians, this public hearing was conducted.

“I don’t need to tell you much about it because, in previous exercises, you participated actively as the then Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.”

Senator Nwebonyi applauded the governor’s many developmental landmarks and strides in the state, stressing: “We are here to tell you to keep the flag flying.

“You have done us proud, the young people of this nation, with your excellent performance in leadership.”

He said the review committee would try its best to ensure that the interest of all sections of the country would be protected in the review.

