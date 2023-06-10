NWFL Super 6: Delta Queens qualify for final after draw with Edo Queens

Delta Queens of Asaba on Friday qualified for the final match of the 2023 NWFL Super Six after a goalless draw with Edo Queens of Benin.

The match was the final group B game and had both teams vying for the second ticket into the final after Bayelsa Queens had earlier booked their place.

Edo Queens had gone into the match looking for a straight win to put them in a position to pick the group’s ticket.

Delta Queens on the other hand needed a draw to scale through.

The result of the game leaves Delta Queens with four points after two matches, while Edo Queens had one point having lost their first group game against Confluence Queens of Lokoja.

The first half of the game saw Delta Queens dominating play, with good ball distribution and counter-attacks which unsettled the Edo Queens’ defence line.

However, the Edo Queens backline was able to keep the Delta side at bay, soaking the pressure with excellent defending and power play.

The second half of the encounter saw a more determined Edo Queens, taking control of the midfield and dominating ball possession, forcing the Delta Queens back to defence.

Delta Queens’ goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi was forced to make three breathtaking saves to deny Edo Queens’ attackers, who mounted numerous onslaughts in search of a winning goal.

The Coach of Delta Queens, Tosan Blackson, later expressed delight with his team’s performance, describing the game as a tough one for both teams.

Blackson said: “We came here to win, but since the game ended in a draw, it is okay because we actually needed a draw to go to the final.

“The girls did their best.

“We are going back to the drawing board to prepare for the final against Bayelsa Queens.

“We are expecting a tough encounter, but we are equally determined to win the trophy.”

On his part, Moses Aduku, the Coach of Edo Queens, who lamented the missed chances by his girls, said he had taken the outcome of the game with faith.

Aduku said: “This is football.

“We did our best, dominated play and created a lot of scoring chances, but we failed to take those chances.

“No doubt, the match today was a great game that brought out the fighting spirits in both teams.”

