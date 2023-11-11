NWFL shifts season opener date + All Week 1 fixtures

The Nigeria Women’s Football League has announced a shift in the date for the highly anticipated 2023/24 NWFL premiership season opener between Ekiti Queens and Delta Queens in Ado Ekiti.

Originally scheduled for November 15, the opening day of the season event will now take place a day earlier.

The season opener, which also doubles as the Star Match of the opening Matchday One fixtures of the NWFL season, will be played at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado Ekiti.

The President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Ibrahim Gusau, will be in attendance at the season opener to show support and encouragement for the continued growth of women’s football.

Gusau has expressed keen interest in the league’s development and is impressed with the strides made in the repositioning of the Women’s League in a short span of time by the current board of the NWFL led by Nkechi Obi.

The decision to move the date ensures that key stakeholders, fans and the football community at large can join in this celebration of women’s football excellence.

Also Read:

All other Week One fixtures in the Nigeria Women’s Football League Premiership will take place as scheduled.

NWFL Premiership WEEK ONE FIXTURES

Ekiti Queens vs Delta Queens

Naija Ratels vs Nasarawa Amazons

Confluence Queens vs Dannaz Ladies

Abia Angels vs Adamawa Queens

Heartland Queens vs Royal Queens

Remo Stars Ladies vs Rivers Angels

Sunshine Queens vs Bayelsa Queens

Edo Queens vs Robo Queens.