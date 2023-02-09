NWFL: Royal Queens hold Rivers Angels in Port harcourt

Substitute Azeezat Obadun scored an injury time goal to ensure her side, Royal Queens, deny Rivers Angels a win in a Matchday 8 encounter of the Nigeria Women Football League Premiership at the University of Port Harcourt Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Juanita Aguadze had scored from the spot to hand the former champions from Rivers State the lead in the first half.

And just when the Jewel of Rivers were almost running away with a win, Obadun netted at the death to cancel the lead.

Rivers Angels dominated the entire proceedings, but failed to convert most of the chances that came their way.

Head Coach, Edwin Okon, was disappointed with the result and rued the missed chances.

Okon said: “I am not a happy man at all, no coach in my position will be after the final result.

“We missed a lot of chances in today’s game and the absence of two of our midfielders didn’t help the team today.

“This isn’t a game we should be dropping points.

“The freekick that led to their goal wasn’t supposed to be but I am not here to question the referee’s decision because it can’t be changed.

“We just need to focus on our next game.”

Asked if the girls were under any form of pressure, Okon responded: “We are not under any pressure, the girls just need to feel at home and be encouraged to give their best while on the pitch.

“This has come and gone, lessons have been learnt as well.”

Rivers Angels’ next game is against Bayelsa Queens in Port Harcourt.