NWFL: Rivers Angels set to face Osun Babes

Having lost their opening game last week to perennial rivals Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels have now shifted their focus to their matchday 2 of the Nigeria Women Football League premiership scheduled for Wednesday inside the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium.

It will see the Jewel of Rivers play host to Osun Babes, who had a 2-0 win over Royal Queens in Osogbo last week.

Speaking ahead of the game, Chief Coach of Rivers Angels, Regina Akaraonye, told the team’s media that the team have moved on from last week’s defeat and have encouraged the girls to put in more effort as they welcome Osun Babes.

She equally believes that playing inside the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the first time will affect the team in some way, but remains confident they will get the job done despite the circumstances.

Akaraonye said: “We’ve introduced new tactics to the girls and worked on our mistakes from the last game ahead of tomorrow’s game.

“The girls have been motivated and encouraged.

“We’ve given them the confidence they need and I believe they can do better than they did in the game against Bayelsa Queens.

“Playing here for the first time will be kind of strange and new to us because most people don’t know this venue and the distance from town to here is quite far.

“But I still believe that our true supporters and fans will make out time to come watch us tomorrow.”

Also speaking about Wednesday’s game, midfielder Deborah Abiodun says the team are more determined and focused.

Abiodun said: “Losing last week hasn’t been easy on us but it helped in making us put more during trainings and right now, we are more determined and focused.

“The plan is to have a comfortable win in our first home game tomorrow.

“Playing Osun won’t be easy but I and my teammates are well prepared and ready to redeem ourselves.

“We just need to have a good home start.

“I also believe that playing inside the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium for the first time will help in boosting us mentally and we are ready to adapt to this new home ground.”

Kickoff time for Wednesday’s game is 4pm.





