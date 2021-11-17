NWFL Premiership season opener holds in Asaba

The official opening game of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Women Football League Premiership season is scheduled to hold at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State between home team, Delta Queens and Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt.

Kick off has been fixed for 4pm,which will be the same in other designated venues across the country.

In Group A: Week 1 fixtures will see Confluence Queens of Lokoja take on newly promoted Pelican Stars of Calabar at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja, while Naija Ratels of Abuja will play their first NWFL Premiership game at home in Abuja, against Osun Babes of Osogbo.

And in Yola, Adamawa Queens will host the Betsy Obaseki Girls, Edo Queens.

In Group B Week 1 fixtures, the third placed team in last year’s NWFL Premiership season, FC Robo of Lagos will play host to Abia Angels of Umuahia at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Lagos while Sunshine Queens of Akure will host Bayelsa Queens at the Akure Township stadium.

Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt are the defending champions after winning last season’s NWFL Super Six played at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

This year’s NWFL Premiership season will be followed by yet another Super Six after it was unanimously agreed by the NWFL Congress held in Lagos.