NWFL: Osun Babes beat Heartland Queens

Osun Babes Football Club on Wednesday in Osogbo defeated visiting Heartland Queens of Owerri 2-0 in a Match Day 8 fixture of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Women Football League Premiership.

The hosts opened scores in the 13th minute through a penalty kick by Rebecca Omodele, after Mariam Abdulkabir was brought down in the penalty area by a Heartland Queens defender.

The second half became very intense as Osun Babes tried to extend their lead and the Heartland Queens fought back to cancel out the first half goal.

Bolaji Olamide however dashed the visitors’ hopes two minutes into final added time when she converted a free-kick.

The free-kick was awarded at the edge of the penalty area of Heartland Queens after their goalkeeper had stepped out of the box with the ball in her hands.

Speaking after the match played at the Osogbo Township Stadium, Woke Benjamin, the Technical Adviser of Heartland Queens FC, said they were taking the result in good faith.

Benjamin said: “The match has come and gone.

“And in every encounter, there must be a result and the result today was not favourable to us.

“We were expecting to leave here with a point, measuring from what we played in Owerri in our last game.

“We outplayed today’s home team, but at the end of the day, some technical faults from the defenders and midfielders, by failing to play to instructions, led to some unreasonable goals.

”But in all aspects, it was a game and we will return to the drawing board.”

In his own reaction, Yekini Rauf, the Head Coach of Osun Babes FC, said his players performed well even though they can still do more.

Rauf said: “We got the first goal early and when my players could not get the second goal on time, it made them a bit nervous and this made them to miss a lot of goalscoring chances.”

He however assured that his players would work more on their mistakes to have better results in their subsequent matches.

“Our fans should continue to believe in the team and we promising that we will not disappoint them,” the coach said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Osun Babes’ victory was the team’s second win in Group A of the NWFL Premiership.