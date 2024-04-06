NWFL matches rescheduled for Eld-El-Fitr, new dates fixed

The Nigeria Women Football League has announced the postponement of Match Weeks 13 and 14 of the NWFL Premiership to April 17 and 24 respectively.

This decision to postpone the matches is in light of the upcoming Eld-El-Fitr celebration, marking the end of Ramadan.

In a letter addressed to all clubs, the Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, explained that the rescheduling was necessary as Match Week 13, originally slated for April 10, coincides with the Eld-El-Fitr celebration.

Shabi said: “The NWFL values the observance of religious holidays and seeks to ensure that both players, officials, and fans can fully participate in this significant event.

“We express our gratitude to all clubs, stakeholders, and fans for their continued cooperation and understanding in this matter.”