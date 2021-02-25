Philip Shaibu, the Edo State Deputy Governor, has promised Edo Queens of Benin a reward of N1 million for every goal they score in the ongoing Nigeria Women Football League.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Shaibu made the promise after the team’s 2020/2021 NWFL match against the Conference Queens of Lokoja in Benin, Edo State.

In the match played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Wednesday night, Edo Queens won 1-0 and now occupy the third position in the league with 14 points.

NAN reports that though the Edo team were outstanding in the match, they however lost a lot of goalscoring chances due to poor finishing.

They however got words of encouragement from the Deputy Governor and the wife of the state Governor, Betsy Obaseki.

They urged them to do better in their next match against Delta Queens on Wednesday.

The wife of Governor Godwin Obaseki, who addressed the girls after the match, promised them all the necessary support not just to emerge victorious in their subsequent matches, but to also score more goals.

Betsy said: “I am very proud of your performance this evening.

“I want you girls to go all out to win the league for the state.

“The people are solidly behind you and please, don’t hesitate to ask for what you need as the government is willing and ready to grant your request.”