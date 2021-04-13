Club owners of the Nigeria Women Football League have agreed to take part in the Super 6 Tournament proposed by the NWFL Board to end the season and select Nigeria’s representatives at the upcoming maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco next month.

At a virtual meeting of the club owners held on Tuesday, 13th April, and presided over by the President of NFF and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick, and which was also graced by the NFF 1st Vice President, Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi and General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, the club owners said they would defer to the NFF chieftains and attend the tournament. Also present was Amina Sani Zangon Daura, NFF’s Head of Women Football.

“I want you all to know that this is about our dear country Nigeria. It is not about a club, or even the NWFL or whatever issues might be on the front burner. It is about Nigeria which is bigger than all of us. I plead that you attend the competition because it is the right thing to do. Given the position of Nigeria in women’s football in the African continent, we must put our best foot forward with regards to this competition. We must send the very best and that must be determined by current form.

“I have noted all the issues you have raised and I promise that I will sit down with the Board and management of the Nigeria Women Football League and find a way to cogitate on the issues and pragmatically resolve them.”

Chairman of the NWFL Board, Aisha Falode, said it was important to stage the Super 6 in order for Nigeria to present her very best at the maiden edition of the competition. “Our resolve to hold the Super 6 is predicated on belief that Nigeria must go to Morocco with her very best, and emerge champions. We should approach this with a common objective and a common purpose. Nigeria should triumph and we can only do that if we hold a tournament to pick the best teams on current form.”

The Super 6 Tournament will take place in Ijebu-Ode as scheduled, starting from Monday, 19th April.