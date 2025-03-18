NWFL approves new venues for Ekiti, Adamawa Queens

The Nigeria Women Football League on Monday confirmed a change in venues for Ekiti and Adamawa Queens as the 2024/2025 NWFL Premiership resumes on March 19, 2025 after a two-week break.

The approval for change of venues by the teams was contained in a statement by NWFL Chief Operating Officer, Modupe Shabi, on Monday.

This will see the second-round clash between Ekiti Queens FC and Edo Queens FC, originally scheduled to be held at Oluyemi Kayode Stadium, Ado-Ekiti, temporarily relocated to Ilorin Township Stadium.

Shabi said: “Due to the rehabilitation of Ekiti Queens’ home ground, the fixture on Wednesday, will now take place in Ilorin at 3pm.

“Additionally, Adamawa Queens FC will play their remaining home matches at the newly rehabilitated Makhwada Stadium, Numan, Adamawa State.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Yola based-team previously played their home games at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe State.

The NWFL reiterated that the changes were necessary to uphold match quality and player safety, with all affected clubs and relevant football associations duly informed.

