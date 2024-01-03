NWC reacts as nine members suspend Ondo PDP Chairman

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State, Fatai Adams, has been suspended by members of the State Working Committee of the party.

The nine members of the SWC, who signed the suspension letter of the chairman, accused him of anti-party activities.

Those who signed the letter included the Deputy Chairman, Tola Alabere; Secretary, Oluseye Olujimi; Organizing Secretary, Dare Akinwale; Vice Chairman (South), James Fadope; and Vice Chairman (Central), Hon. Dayo Awude.

Others were Legal Adviser, Moses Awofade; Financial Secretary, Bolueaji Bamidele; Treasurer, Olubunmi Fasonu; and Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei.

The letter reads said: “Pursuant to section 58(1b. c, f. h. and i) of the PDP Constitution as amended in 2017, the State Working Committee has approved the suspension of the State Chairman, Mr. Fatai Adams, for anti-party activities and for engaging in activities likely to bring the party into disrepute.

“He is accordingly advised to appear before the State Disciplinary Committee of the party for further interrogations within the next one week.

“The party wishes to state emphatically that it will deal decisively with any incursion by the ruling party. the APC, into its ranks.”

But in its reaction, the National Working Committee of the PDP said the suspension was not done in tandem with the party’s rules and regulations.

A statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday said: “The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) @OfficialPDPNig has been drawn to the purported suspension of the Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of our Party, Mr. Fatai Adams.

“The NWC declares the said suspension as null and void and of no effect, not being consistent with provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) and laid down Rules.

“For emphasis, no State Working Committee has the power whatsoever to contemplate or suspend a State Chairman without due recourse to the National Working Committee as provided by the Constitution of PDP.

“The PDP is an organized political Party governed by strict adherence to the provisions of its Constitution and Rules and will not allow any individual or group at any level to violate its Constitution and Rules.

“The NWC cautions those involved in this illegal act in defiance of the PDP Constitution to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary or punitive actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of our Constitution and Rules.

“The NWC states that Mr. Fatai Adams remains the Chairman of the Ondo State Chapter of the PDP and charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members and supporters of our Party in Ondo State and the nation to disregard the purported suspension.

“The NWC enjoins all Party members in Ondo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our Party and the people.”