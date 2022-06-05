NWC member opposes Adamu over sanctioning of Tinubu

A member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Salihu Moh. Lukman, has faulted the position of the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, that the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should be sanction for his outburst against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Vice Chairman, North West of the party said the pronouncement by Adamu was his personal opinion.

Lukman said while Adamu has a fight to his personal opinion, he cannot however force it on other members of the NWC and pass it as the position of the party.

He said: “We all, including Asiwaju himself, acknowledge that it was unfortunate he made those statements and it is his right to express his frustrations.

“It should be recognised as such.

“But nobody, no matter the position of the person, can use it against him unless the party follows due process through the rightful organs of the party to discuss it.

“So, the opinion expressed by Abdullahi Adamu was his personal opinion and it is his own right to present it to any organ of the party for consideration, but until that opinion is adopted by the relevant organ of the party, it cannot be considered as the position of party.

“It is not the position of APC.

“It is his personal opinion.”