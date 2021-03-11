The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, and a Nigerian renowned footballer and former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo, have recounted how they were propelled to work hard by their poor family backgrounds.

Speaking to Ebonyi State youths on Wednesday at the event marking the end of a one-week Ebonyi #ndSARS Youth summit held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, Umahi and Nwankwo revealed how difficult it was for their families to afford decent meals in the past.

They challenged Nigeria youths to be hardworking, remain focused and disciplined so as to overcome their present difficulties, excel in their endeavours and contribute to nation building.

Umahi narrated: “I was born in a very poor family.

“My father was a poor farmer and my mother was also a poor farmer.

“All their children struggled to go to school and they eventually did.

“We suffered in life.

“We ate roasted cassava.

“We struggled all through and we insisted that we must change our situation and we did it.

“So, every youth that is focused and discipline will overcome challenges in life.”

Describing sports as the biggest tool for unity, peace and good health, Nwankwo admonished the youths to find things to do with their hands rather than depending wholly on government in all things, adding that no government can do everything for its citizens.

Nwankwo admonished: “In everything you do in life, you have to be disciplined no matter how you see yourself, no matter how big or small you are.

“Even in business, you have to be disciplined.

“Without being disciplined, you cannot achieve anything.

“If you are playing football and you have the talent, without discipline, you cannot succeed.

“So, focus on what you are doing, and don’t let anybody distract you because if you have a talent and work hard towards it, you will achieve your goals.

“Today, everybody is saying Papilo! Papilo!! Papilo!!!

“Let me tell you, Papilo is from a very poor family.

“I will tell you that we used to eat garri in morning, garri in the afternoon and garri in the night.

“We cooked soup without meat or fish.

“All we were looking was for something that will enter our stomachs.

“Let me also tell you that Government cannot do everything for us.

“When Papilo started, I didn’t depend on government.

“If you are waiting for government to do those things that you are supposed to do for yourself, my brother, that poverty and hunger will still be there.”

In his remarks, another former Super Eagles Star and goalkeeper, Peter Rufai, who was also one of the resource persons at the summit, urged the youths to engage in meaningful careers like sports.

Rufai further admonished them to always add functional education to their chosen careers in life as such would add further value to their talents.

The football stars commended Governor Umahi’s developmental strides in the State, adding that the nation needs such a man as him to deliver it from its present quagmire.

The #EndSARS Youth Summit was organised by the State Government as part of recovery programmes from the aftermath of the nationwide protest.