Nwankwo Kanu congratulates Governor Alex Otti

Arsenal legend and Nigeria’s former international, Nwankwo Kanu, has congratulated the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, on his successful assumption of office.

The multiple award-winning footballer was at the Isialangwa country home of Governor Otti on Sunday.

There, Kanu presented the Abia State Governor with a gift of customised football jersey shirt and giant-sized card bearing a goodwill message.

The presence of the Super Eagles former striker attracted the attention of residents and visitors within the expansive home of the first citizen of Abia State.

