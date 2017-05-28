Nwangwa’s brace lifts Kano Pillars over Lobi Stars

Nyima Nwangwa scored a brace on Sunday for Kano Pillars to beat visiting Lobi Stars of Makurdi 2-1 in a 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

Goals in the 29th and 49th minutes of the Match Day 22 fixture played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano gave Pillars victory.‎

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uchenna Eze’s 85th minute equaliser was not enough to give the visiting Makurdi-based side any reprieve.

Kano Pillars’ coach Ibrahim Musa told newsmen after the match that his team’s performance was good.‎

Musa expressed satisfaction with the game’s outcome, saying he was happy that his boys played according to instructions.

Solomon Ogbede, coach of Lobi Stars, also commended his team for their fighting spirit.

Ogbede said: “Although we lost the match today against Kano Pillars, but I can say that my boys played well.”