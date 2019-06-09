Amaechi Nwoha, former Speaker of Imo Assembly, on Sunday said that Emeka Nwajiuba’s defection to Accord Party was a perfect arrangement for him to gain access to the National Assembly.

Nwoha told the News Agency of Nigeria that such an arrangement was imperative after the former governor of Imo had unjustly deprived him of the APC ticket.

He said: “There was a perfect understanding to allow Nwajiuba to use the Accord Party platform as a pathway to get to the National Assembly.

“After the ticket was unjustly hijacked from him by the then governor of Imo.”

The former Speaker described Nwajiuba as staunch member of APC who even played a major role in the drafting of the party’s constitution.

According to him, it is his role and contributions to the party that has made all the five APC state chairmen in the South-East to adopt him.

Nwoha called on APC lawmakers and the National Assembly to vote Nwajiuba whom, he said, was an active member of the party.

He urged the members of the National Assembly to cede the Speakership to the South-East for equity, adding that Nwajiuba was a perfect person for the position from the South-East.

NAN reports that the National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 11, in Abuja.