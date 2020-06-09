A Consultant Nutritionist, Prof. Matilda Steiner-Asiedu, says iron micro nutrient deficiency can make a man weak and affect his sexual performance.

Steiner-Asiedu, who works at the Department of Nutrition and Good Science, University of Ghana, made the assertion on Tuesday during an online training programme, tagged: “Advancing Nutrition, Health and Wellness through the Media.”

The programme was organised by Nestlé Nigeria Plc in collaboration with the Lagos Business School, Sustainability Centre.

According to Steiner-Asiedu, when a man becomes anaemic due to iron deficiency, the energy needed for erection and thrusting during sex would be impeded.

She said: “Anaemia is a condition in which one does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to the body’s tissues.

“These red blood cells contain a protein called haemoglobin.

“This protein takes the oxygen that comes in through the lungs and transports it around the body so that organs that require oxygen can get the oxygen they need to function properly.

“One of those organs is the penis.

“So, having a properly-oxygenated penis is crucial for optimal sex performance because sex is energy intensive.

“A successful erection depends upon a rapid influx of oxygen-rich blood.

“The lack of sufficient oxygen can make the man weak to perform well during sex.”

Steiner-Asiedu also urged men to refrain from consuming too much alcohol, saying it could affect the ability to produce sperm.

Steiner-Asiedu said good nutrition was essential to boost virility in men.

The expert said foods such as grains, cereals, legumes, green leafy vegetables, egg, poultry, nuts, liver, fish, meat and fruits were rich sources of iron nutrients.

She said: “Our local food sources are rich sources of iron, zinc and pro-Vitamin A.

“When these nutrient are sufficient in the body, it will boost sperm count and help men to maintain an active sexual life.”

NAN.