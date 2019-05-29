The Nigeria Union of Teachers says President Muhammadu Buhari must match actions with words in his second term in office to ensure great improvement in the living conditions of Nigerians.

Titus Amba, NUT National Publicity Secretary, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Amba, it is the hope of every Nigerian to see a better Nigeria in the next four years of Buhari’s administration.

He said: “We are expecting that Nigerians will be happy, after the promises that were made today during the inauguration.”

He, however, appealed to the Federal Government to ensure immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage for workers in the country.

He said: “You are all aware that some state governors are still complaining of their inability to pay the N30,000 minimum wage, so it is the responsibility of federal government to ensure that every state compiles with the implementation.

“As civil servants, we don’t have other sources of income, apart from our salaries.

“So the N30,000 minimum wage should be implemented from federal down to the Local Governments across the country.”