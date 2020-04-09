NUT tackles group demanding palliatives from Oyo

The Nigeria Union of Teachers in Oyo State on Thursday disassociated itself from a group which had demanded for palliatives from the state government to cushion the effects of COVID-19.

The NUT in a statement issued in Ibadan by its Chairman and Secretary, Tojuade Adedoyin and N.M. Abdullahi respectively, urged the government to disregard the request by the group with the name: “Oyo State Teachers’ Congress.”

It said the leadership of NUT had met with the Chairman and Permanent Secretary of the Teachers’ Service Commission recently and denounced the group and its demand.

The union added that the group was simply seeking unsolicited recognition.

The NUT said: “At the meeting with the leadership of the union, the TESCOM Chairman, Pastor Akinade Alamu, frowned at the attitude of few disgruntled members who want to strain and spoil the peaceful relationship between the present administration and teachers in the state.

“He saw it as an act of inciting the good people of Oyo State against the present government thereby degrading the good works and welfarist programme of our dynamic government.

“He emphasised that till date, civil servants are not losing anything by the sit-at-home holiday because all workers in the state have received their salaries and efforts are in top gear to pay April 2020 salary.

“The request for palliatives by this group at the expense of market women and artisans that have no regular source of income from the government is a matter of concern.”

It urged the government to check the activities of the group through its various administrative means so as not to jeopardise the achievements of the government in the education sector.

It said: “The state leadership of NUT is very confident that if the state government deemed it fit to roll out palliatives on COVID-19, the corporate interest of workers, teachers inclusive, will be taken into consideration.

“The leadership of NUT and TESCOM resolved that the group should retract the communique issued and tender an unreserved apology to the state leadership of NUT, Oyo State Wing.”

It enjoined members to cooperate with the government to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.