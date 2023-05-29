NUT President felicitates Tinubu, Shettima on inauguration

The National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Audu Amba, has felicitated with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shetima on their inauguration as the nation’s number and number two citizens.

Amba made the felicitation in a statement he issued Monday in Kaduna.

He applauded former President Muhammadu Buhari for his numerous achievements and outstanding strides in the Nigeria project.

According to him, Buhari’s commitment to a seamless and peaceful transition is a reference point and an evidence that he is a true democrat both in words and in action.

Amba wished Buhari the best of luck in all his future endeavours.

He vowed to muster support in favour of the new administration to ensure that Tinubu delivered the best of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We want to assure the new president that Nigerian teachers are solidly behind him and will contribute their quota in galvanising the education sector towards optimum productivity,” he said.

Amba, however, observed that for Nigeria to occupy the desired pride of place educationally among the comity of nations, the teachers demanded a decent pay package.

He said this would be achieved through the implementation of the Teachers Professional Salary Structure.

“This will be a morale booster and motivation in achieving higher performance.

“A decent pay will attract the best brains into the teaching profession,” he said

He decried the unfortunate situation where teachers were retiring in great numbers across the states, leaving the classrooms empty and unmanned as a result of the unwillingness on the part of most governors to employ more teachers.

He also bemoaned the situation where more than 10 million Nigeria children of school age were out of school as a result of economic and cultural factors.

“This trend must be reversed for the collective good of our nation,“ he said.

Amba observed that the efficiency and effectiveness of a nation’s education sector has a great significance and implications in the survival and vibrancy of its economy.

He asserted that for Nigeria not to remain a backbencher in the global community, the new administration must pay adequate attention to the nation’s education sector, especially from the basic level.

“Any edifice on a faulty foundation is bound to collapse like a pack of cards,” he said.

The NUJ boss described the triumphant emergence of Bola Tinubu as the nation’s president as the will of God.

He urged all critical stakeholders in Nigeria to support the new administration with prayers and pieces of advice that would bring about the much desired positive impact on the lives of the underprivileged Nigerians.

“There is no iota of doubt that the economic policies of Tinubu will be people-oriented and will mitigate the current hardship confronting the Nigerian citizens” he said.

Amba urged teachers across the country to upscale their professional services in support of the new administration towards taking Nigeria to the path of total and comprehensive economic recovery.

He said that teachers had critical roles to play in remodeling the education system, which is pivotal in nation building.

“All hands must be on deck in support of President Tinubu in his determination to put Nigeria on the path of economic prosperity,” Amba said.