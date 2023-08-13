NURTW president, three other officers confirmed arrested

The National Union of Road Transport Workers has confirmed the arrest of its National President, Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, and three other officers.

The Deputy President of the union, Isa Ore, confirmed the arrest of the national officers to newsmen on Saturday.

Ore also said the National Secretariat of the union, located in Garki 2, Abuja, has been sealed.

Security agents from the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police carried out the arrest of Baruwa and the three others and the sealing of the secretariat.

Others arrested alongside the president and being detained at Wuse Zone 3 Police Division are the General Secretary, Anthony Asogwa Chukudi; National Trustee, Olayi Odion; and Principal Assistant Secretary, Abdulrasak Yemi.

According to available information, the security operatives who carried out the operation arrived at the secretariat at about 5pm.

Ore said at the time they arrived, the union was preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly elected members of the National Administrative Council, adding: “We were shocked to see the policemen in their number locking our secretariat without giving them a reason.

“Today, Saturday, we were preparing for the inauguration and swearing-in of the newly-elected National Administrative Council members, but we just saw police and they asked us to leave the premises.

“They said it was an order from the above and detained our president and other leaders at Wuse Police Station.

“I have called the FCT Commissioner of Police, but he said he was not in town.”