NURTW lifts suspension on MC Oluomo, others

The National Union of Road Transport Workers has lifted the suspension slammed on its Lagos State Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, and other members of the union by the former President, Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.

The new National President of the union, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, lifted the suspension in an inaugural address in Abuja.

Agbede said one of the problems created by the administration of Baruwa was the arbitrary suspension and expulsion of members he considered his enemies.

He said: “One of the main problems created by Baruwa was the arbitrary suspension and expulsion of members perceived as his enemies.

“Through this, he destroyed the union, especially in the South West.

“So, I, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, on behalf of other members of my executive, leaders and members of our union throughout the country hereby lift the illegal suspension of our esteemed members throughout the country.

“Of particular concern is the suspension of Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, the Lagos State Chairman of our union.

“He was unfairly treated by Alhaji Baruwa.

“It was a pure case of misuse of power.

“We hereby appeal to Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya to come back home.

“NURTW is one big family and that is where you belong.”

Agbede vowed to ensure that all the State Councils of the union currently under the state owned Park and Garages Committee return to the NURTW.

He said: “By the special grace of God, we shall be meeting all the governors in the South West for discussion on how to work together.

“We will cooperate with them in Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Lagos, Ondo and Ekiti to get our union back on track.

“It is a new dawn in NURTW.

“I have worked with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu before and it was beneficial so now that we are both at the national level we shall replicate some things we did in Lagos.

“For instance, we took part in the success story of BRT programme and some of LAMATA projects.

“We shall replicate the same thing at the federal level.”