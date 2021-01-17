It looks like Interior Designer Ehi Ogbebor and Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, will be saying “I do” soon.

The interior designer shared loved up photographs of herself and her man on her Instagram page.

The couple attended the fifth coronation anniversary of the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, which took place on Saturday, where photos and videos of the couple were taken.



Ogbebor also shared footage from the event to her Instagram Stories, including clips of her spraying money on MC Oluomo as he danced.

She also shared photos of herself and MC Oluomo, but she covered his face with stickers.

“King,” one of the stickers read.

The interior designer had previously shared videos on her Instagram page of her spending the day and buying things for one of MC Oluomo’s daughters.

MC Oluomo has quite a few wives but his religion, Islam, allows him to marry as many wives as he can take care of.

Meanwhile, the interior designer, earlier dared any man who claims to donate to her business or the building of her mansion to come forward.

She said this while reacting to talks that her mansion was funded by a man.