Nurses to embark on seven-day nationwide strike

The National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has given the Federal Government a seven-day notice, calling for improved welfare, fair allowances, and better working conditions for nurses.

The notice, signed by National Secretary Enya Osinachi and released by President, Morakinyo-Olajide Rilwan, was issued in Abuja on Monday.

The decision followed an emergency National Executive Council meeting held on July 10 in Abuja.

NANNM-FHI said the move encouraged proactive dialogue on critical issues facing its members.

The notice explained that the action became necessary after a 15-day ultimatum, issued July 14, expired without a meaningful response from the Federal Government or the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The strike, starting at 12 on Tuesday, July 29, will involve total service withdrawal across all Federal health institutions.

“Nurses nationwide have been asked to comply fully and stand in solidarity,” it partly read.

NANNM-FHI reaffirmed nurses’ central role in healthcare delivery and insisted that those contributing 60–70 percent of hospital services deserved improved welfare, fair treatment, and recognition for their essential services.

The association rejected a June 27 circular from the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, urging its reversal and demanding adjustments to various allowances including shift, call duty, and retention.

It further urged the Federal Government to engage positively, highlighting that a well-supported nursing workforce was critical to quality healthcare outcomes and sustaining public health across all federal medical institutions in Nigeria.

Post Views: 2