Nurses, Midwives demand for killer of a member in Nasarawa State

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Council, has called on the authorities to unmask the killers of one of its members, Grace Dauda.

Chairman of the association, Deborah Yusuf, who expressed sorrow over the murder at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said that NANNM was sad that the killers are yet to be apprehended.

She called on security forces to fish out the killers of Dauda, adding that the association would not rest until this was done.

Yusuf also called for improvement on security intelligence and surveillance in the FCT and its environs.

“The feeling of loss is so great. It is visceral. With great sorrow in our hearts, we mourn one of our dedicated, committed and reliable members.

“It is really a monumental loss to the entire nursing community in Nigeria. We commiserate with her family on this painful loss. We pray for the repose of her soul.

“Whatever the reason for this most unnatural and barbaric act of man’s inhumanity to man, we want to stress that nobody has the right to take life except God,” Yusuf said.

She implored governments at all levels to take the security of lives and property of the citizens seriously, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution.

According to her, it is alarming the rate of terrorism, banditry and kidnap-for-ransom across the length and breadth of the country.

Yusuf, however, enjoined nurses and midwives to be more security conscious, law-abiding and report any suspicious moves around their environs to relevant authorities.

It would be recalled that Dauda was murdered on January 5 at her residence in Auta Balefi, Karu Local Area of Nasarawa State, by unknown persons.

Late Dauda was, until her death, the Chief Nursing Officer of Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

Few days after she was murdered, slain Duada was buried in her hometown, Garkida in Adamawa.

