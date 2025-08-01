Nurses counter FG, say we are still on strike

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) has said its industrial action is still ongoing, countering the position of the Federal Government that the strike had been called off.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, had told newsmen that the association has called off its warning strike.

Speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with the leadership of the NANNM in Abuja on Friday, Pate said the decision followed agreements reached between the government and the association.

The National Chairman of NANNM, Morakinyo Rilwan, however, said it was not true the strike had been called off.

Rilwan told Daily Trust: “If it was the Minister who organised the strike, then he could call it off.

“As far as I’m concerned, the strike organised by the association is still ongoing.

“The Minister didn’t organise the strike, so he doesn’t have the authority to call it off.

“There are procedures to follow if it is to be called off at all.”

