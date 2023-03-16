Nurse slumps, dies on duty in Zamfara hospital

Asmau Lawali Bungudu, a staff Nurse working with Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau in Zamfara State, has slumped and died while discharging her duties at the hospital.

The female Nurse was reportedly hale and hearty when she came out for duty in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Public Relations Officer of Ahmed sani Yarima Specialist Hospital, Auwal Usman, confirmed the incident, saying Bungudu was at her duty post at the NHIS Clinic and had checked the blood pressure of about 30 patients before she complained about a cardiac issue to a doctor.

According Usman, the late staff nurse, after she complained, immediately slumped and doctors rushed to save her, but died instantly.

He said: “The Medical Doctors attempted to save her life but they couldn’t as she died instantly.”

The PRO disclosed that the Management team of the Hospital, led by the Medical Director, Dr. Usman Muhammad Shanawa, has handed over the corpse to the relatives of the deceased nurse.

A family member of the late Bungudu confirmed that she left home hale and hearty.

“Her funeral prayer will be observed today by 5:00PM at Malan Abdurrahaman House, Magama Area, Bungudu,” the relative added.

Nigerian Tribune.