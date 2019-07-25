A 33-year-old Nurse, Precious Okongbo, on Thursday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ court in Lagos for allegedly assaulting a Doctor and damaging his property.

The police charged Okongbo, who resides in Onipanu area of Lagos, with two counts of assault occasioning harm and willful damage to property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sergeant Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 3 at Didero Medical Centre, 32, Eyo Street, Palmgrove area of Shomolu, Lagos.

Olaluwoye told the court that the defendant, who was on training to be a nurse, had volunteered at the hospital for the complainant, Dr. Sunday Mobolaji.

Olaluwoye alleged that the defendant, who accused the complainant of owing her two months salary, grabbed the doctor by his shirt, damaging his gold necklace valued at N40,000.

She alleged that the doctor’s shirt cost N5,000.

She added: “She was employed as a volunteer and not a staff; she was only promised N4,000 monthly for her baby’s crèche fees.

“The fee for the crèche was to be provided from the complainant’s pocket.”

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 173 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 173 prescribes a three-year jail term for the offence of assault occasioning harm, while Section 350 provides two years for willful damage to property.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Oluwatoyin Oghere, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

Oghere ordered that one of the sureties must own a landed property in the court’s jurisdiction.

Oghere adjourned the case until September 11 for mention.