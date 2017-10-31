Nurse abducted in Gombe

The Police in Gombe State on Tuesday confirmed the abduction of Epraim Ajuji, a nurse with Cottage Hospital Dadin-Kowa, by suspected hoodlums.

The state Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, told newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday that Ajuji was taken away at about 3.30am on October 31.

Olukolu said the incident occurred at Dadin-Kowa community of Yamaltu-Deba Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the hoodlums were seen with locally manufactured guns and about seven of them in number stormed the residence of the victim.

He said that already the State Intelligence Bureau in collaboration with agents from the Department of State Security as well as members of a vigilante group operating in the area have entered into the surrounding bush in search of the criminals.

Olukolu assured: “They are now tracking the criminals. It is our belief that they will eventually be arrested and the man released.”