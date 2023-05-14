Nura Kangiwa named NIHOTOUR Director-General

The African Tourism Board (ATB) has named Alhaji Nura Kangiwa, Director-General, National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), as its global ambassador.

The African Tourism Board is a leading Pan-African tourism development conglomerate comprising influential stakeholders around Africa, Europe and the America.

It is a non-profit body acting as a strategic partner among African countries to develop market and implement tourism programmes that meet the emerging needs of local industries and the international tourism market.

Kangiwa, in a statement issued Sunday, said that the announcement was made during the annual Tourism and Transport summit in Abuja recently by Cuthbert Ncube, President of the ATB.

“My appointment is expected to lead to rapid growth in intra- and inter-Africa business partnerships and sustainable platforms for ATB members, stakeholders, tourism destinations and African host communities.

“This will add momentum to the drive for achievements of ATB’s vision and founding objectives,” he said.

Kangiwa is a popular cultural and sports tourism investor, professional and government administrator.

He is currently the substantive President of Nigeria Polo Federation (NPF) – the official Polo regulator in Nigeria – established during the colonial period.

The NPF is the national body recognised to regulate all polo activities within and outside the country.