NUPRC reacts to malicious campaign against its leadership

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission has reacted to what it termed a malicious campaign against its leadership.

The reaction was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the 2024 Bid Round Committee, Bashiru Indabawa, on Monday.

The statement by Indabawa said: “Our attention has been drawn to a spurious and clearly fabricated article published recently in an online news blog, insinuating some underhand dealings in the allocation of oil blocks during the 2024 oil licensing bid round. This appears to be the work of a notorious blackmailer, a malicious attack intended to generate unnecessary controversy, as there have been no such deals with any individual, group or institution whatsoever.

“For those well-versed in the operations of the oil industry under the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021, alongside the regulatory frameworks established by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), the unfolding scenario may seem almost like a fairy tale. It appears too extraordinary to be credible within the context of the existing regulatory environment and the meticulous processes mandated for oil bid rounds.

“To provide some clarity, the NUPRC recently undertook the initiation and conclusion of the 2024 Oil Bid Round. This process was characterised by a comprehensive and rigorous framework designed to ensure transparency and stakeholder engagement. Among the key components of this meticulous process were public hearings held at various stages, where all relevant industry stakeholders were encouraged to participate and voice their perspectives.

“These hearings facilitated a collaborative atmosphere, allowing for input from regulatory agencies and all parties operating in, and oversighting industry operations. Their involvement was not limited to the final stages of the bid round; they played an integral role from the very outset, contributing to the development of regulations and guiding the bid process. This level of engagement and procedural rigour underscores a commitment to fostering a fair and competitive bidding environment in the Nigerian oil sector.

“The selection process for the 2024 oil bid round was a comprehensive and inclusive event, involving a diverse array of stakeholders such as the International Oil Companies (IOCs), various local and international firms, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), relevant government agencies, civil society organisations, and both national and international media representatives. This process was conducted in a manner that upheld the principles of competitiveness, openness and transparency, as mandated by section 73 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“The licensing round conducted by NUPRC under Engr Komolafe was the first in nearly 70 years of Nigeria’s upstream petroleum industry history to leverage digital technology, devoid of any human interference, in a manner adjudged to be in line with global best practices. The outcome was televised live and attended by all the aforementioned stakeholders. There was no room for any manipulation to warrant any underhand dealings whatsoever, as insinuated mischievously in the publication. Therefore, any allegations or insinuations regarding underhand dealings or bribery lack merit and are entirely unfounded, serving only to mislead. These claims are not rooted in truth, and disregard the rigorous standards upheld throughout the selection process.

“Going through the publication, it was obvious that the anonymous ‘Our Reporter’ in the blog was on a blackmail mission. He intentionally obscured the identity of his so-called sources, failing to properly identify even one of the more than 14 alleged informants and so-called experts and groups cited. The storytelling style felt more like a targeted opinion than a legitimate news report. The publication referred to a vague collection of contributors, such as multiple sources familiar with the matter, insiders, a senior NUPRC official who spoke anonymously, etc. Other phrases included analysts arguing, sources familiar with Komolafe’s operation, and many others who provided opinions without being named.

“This wholesale reliance on anonymity raises critical questions: What were these sources claiming? What were they disclosing or discussing in a matter that was not in the public domain. If the story is a unique revelation based on careful investigation, as claimed, then the lack of identifiable sources undermines its credibility. This approach suggests a bias and a possible agenda behind the article, indicating that the publication may have been more focused on attacking a subject than delivering a fair and factual report.

“Furthermore, the article provides no conclusions regarding the alleged cases involving the EFCC, ICPC or the Lagos Division of the Federal High Court. The publication’s consistent omission of the outcomes of the various investigations and adjudications raised in the concocted article suggests a deliberate attempt to mislead the audience and bolster the impact of its unfounded claims.

“In conclusion, the article is nothing more than a fabricated narrative aimed at defaming the leadership of the Commission. Its reliance on anonymous sources undermines the credibility of the claims made, raising serious doubts about the journalistic integrity of the piece.

“The meticulous processes and regulatory frameworks established by the NUPRC during the 2024 Oil Bid Round demonstrate a commitment to transparency and fairness in the industry. Allegations of misconduct, particularly those lacking substantive evidence, distract from the real advancements being made in the oil sector and contribute to a culture of misinformation.

“It is essential for media outlets to uphold rigorous standards of accuracy, especially when discussing matters of significant public interest and economic importance. The baseless claims made in the aforementioned article serve only to mislead and create unnecessary controversy, detracting from the progress being achieved within the framework of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

“Regardless of the mischievous motives of those behind the smear campaigns, the NUPRC leadership is unwavering in its firm commitment to the implementation of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bold reform initiatives in the Nigerian oil and gas sector for optimisation of federation revenue in the overall national interest.”

