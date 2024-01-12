NUPRC boss seeks collaboration with police to combat oil theft

In a bid to arrest the daunting challenge of oil theft in Nigeria’s petroleum sector, the Commission Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, has sought an enhanced collaboration with the Nigerian Police in its efforts towards curbing the illicit activities that have plagued the nation’s Oil and Gas industry.

Hee emphasised the urgent need for a united front against the escalating challenges posed by menace.

Komolafe spoke when he visited the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, in his office at the Force Headquarters, Abuja on Thursday.

Painting a horrid picture of the menace and the detrimental effect it has on the country’s economy, the NUPRC boss underscored the importance of joint efforts to safeguard Nigeria’s commonwealth.

After briefing the Inspector General on the efforts made so far by the Commission, in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant agencies of government, the CCE pointed out that arresting the menace requires a joint approach and strategic coordination which is why he is seeking partnership with the Nigerian Police to leverage its expertise in law enforcement, particularly in apprehending and prosecuting perpetrators.

Responding to the request, Egbetokun acknowledged the severe impact of oil theft on both the financial landscape and the reputation of the country and agreed on the need for urgent action to deal with the situation for the sake of the growth and stability of the country’s national economy.