NUPENG Tanker Drivers announce date to begin strike over CNG trucks dispute

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) will begin an indefinite strike on Monday, September 8, 2025, following unresolved disagreements over the planned deployment of 4,000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered trucks for nationwide product distribution.

The union said it is concerned that the new system could displace thousands of its members from their current roles in the oil and gas transport sector.

In a statement jointly signed by NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Comrade Afolabi Olawale, the union noted that several meetings with industry stakeholders did not yield a resolution.

According to the statement, recent recruitment of drivers for the CNG trucks under new terms of engagement heightened tensions.

NUPENG expressed concern that these terms may exclude drivers from joining existing unions in the oil and gas sector.

The union described such a policy as inconsistent with labour rights and called on relevant government agencies to intervene.

“By this statement, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria, its regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders to urgently wade into this matter,” the statement read.

NUPENG further warned that if the issue is not addressed, the planned strike action would affect the lifting and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

The union appealed to Nigerians to understand and bear with any inconveniences that may arise during the industrial action, insisting its action is aimed at protecting the welfare and rights of its members.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']