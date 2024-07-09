NUPENG-PENGASSAN write Tinubu, demand probe of alleged IOCs plots against Dangote Refinery

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers and Petroleum and Natural and Senior Staff Association have written to President Bola Tinubu demanding an investigation into the alleged sabotage by International Oil Companies to undermine and destabilise the operations of Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals.

The demand was contained in a letter dated July 1, 2024 by the two associations to President Tinubu.

It was jointly signed by NUPENG General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, and his PENGASSAN counterpart, Lumumba Okungbowa, the oil workers demanded among others that the findings of such investigation must be made public to ensure transparency and maintain public trust.

The letter, written through the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, read: “The leadership and members of our great Union and Association profoundly appreciate your commitment and dedication to restoring the economic growth and prosperity of our dear Nation and we are also fully mobilized and committed to supporting all your laudable thoughts and hard decisions towards these lofty goals.

“Unfortunately, we are deeply concerned and shocked by the recent unusual allegations by the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company of a deliberate plot by some International Oil Companies (IOCs) to frustrate their business efforts and continued existence.

“These sabotaging actions reportedly include denying the Refinery crude oil supply and artificially inflating market prices of the crude oil to the Company, thereby forcing Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals Company to source crude oil from other countries, even as far as the United States of America with attendant high operating costs and logistics.

“The Dangote Refinery is not only a critical National asset but also a beacon of hope for our energy security, economic growth, and employment opportunities.

“The economic benefits of a Local Refinery with such capacity as the Dangote’s to Nigeria, can never be overstated.

“This is why for several decades now, NUPENG and PENGASSAN have campaigned vigorously that Nigeria should make it a prerequisite condition that Companies that want to benefit from JVC arrangements with Nigeria, to set up a Refinery/Petrochemical Company in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, no successive Governments summoned enough political and patriotic courage to take that logical and pragmatic policy direction.

“The survival of companies that have braved it up and invested hugely in refining crude in Nigeria thus saving our Nation from wasteful product importations that profit other countries and cost us forex, should be of great interest to us as a Nation because of the enormous economic benefits involved.

“Our demands are as follows: Immediate Investigation: The Federal Government should set up an independent panel to investigate the claims of sabotage by some International Oil Companies. This investigation should be comprehensive and transparent, ensuring that all parties involved are held accountable.

“Public Disclosure: The findings of this investigation must be made public to ensure transparency and maintain public trust. Nigerians deserve to know the truth about the actions of these International Oil Companies and the impact on our National interests.

“Legal Action: Should the allegations be substantiated, we expect the Government to take decisive legal action against the entities involved. This must include sanctions, penalties, and any other measures necessary to deter future acts of economic sabotage.

“Support for Dangote Refinery: The Government should provide all necessary support to ensure the uninterrupted commencement and operation of the Dangote Refinery. This includes ensuring security and stability around the Refinery’s operations.

“Your Excellency Sir, we trust your courage and unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project and we believe that the Presidency will take decisive action to safeguard the Dangote Refinery and ensure its successful operation for the benefit of our Nation.

“Protecting our National assets is our collective responsibility. Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

