NUPENG: Our constitution doesn’t know ‘PTD Elders’

Amidst its cold war with the management of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has raised alarm over desperation by a certain group to break its rank through the promotion of a phoney forum called: “Elders of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG, adding that its constitution does not recognise it.

Comrades Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olawale, the National President and General Secretary of the Union, raised the alarm.

Akporeha and Olawale spoke in statement they issued on Sunday night.

The leadership of NUPENG, which maintained that such a Forum was unknown to its Constitution, noted that certain forces it described as “unconscionable capitalists with filthy wealth” were behind the faceless groups to deceive, manipulate, mislead

and create confusion within the oil and gas sector and the wider public.

The statement warned members of the public and the media to be wary of the so-called PTD Elders, which it insisted was fraudulent, illegitimate, and acting with criminal intent.

The leadership of NUPENG further declared that the only National Chairman of the PTD- NUPENG accorded recognition by its constitution is the one under the leadership of Augustine Egbon.

The statement read in part: “The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) issues this stern warning to all stakeholders, security agencies, the media, and the general public regarding the criminal and fraudulent activities of some faceless groups and individuals who are impersonating as leaders and elders o f the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG.

“It has come to our attention that these unscrupulous elements are operating under the non-existent and illegitimate banner of ‘PTD Elders’ or ‘PTD Leaders’ to deceive, manipulate, mislead and create confusion within the oil and gas sector and the wider public.

“We wish to state clearly here, that these individuals are paid agents of unconscionable Capitalists with filthy wealth accumulated over the labour and sweat of workers who have been denied the right of freedom of association/unionism.

“The paid agents have engaged in failed attempts to blackmail, misinform and manipulate the public for the sake of destabilizing NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers

Branch of NUPENG.

“For the records, the struggle to control, manipulate and totally destroy the soul of NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Union by unconscionable Capitalists and their hired agents started long before now, but they have always been failing in their evil machinations and missions due to the alertness and vigilance of committed and indefatigable members and leaders of our great Union and the PTD Branch of NUPENG.

“You all recall the brutal and vicious attacks on the leadership of the Union in Abuja on 1st November 2023 for which the perpetrators are currently facing criminal charges at the FCT High Court in Abuja.

“It is very imperative therefore to inform the general public that the current blackmail against NUPENG is the continuation of the evil machinations and missions of those that want to exterminate NUPENG at all costs.

“Furthermore, NUPENG wishes to state in the strongest possible terms that:

“The ONLY recognized and constitutionally elected Executive of the Petroleum Tanker

Drivers (PTD) Branch o f NUPENG is the leadership led b y Comrade Augustine Egbon as its National Chairman.

“There is no known or recognized group within the PTD-NUPENG known as ‘PTD Elders’ or ‘PTD Leaders’.

“Any person or group operating under such a designation is fraudulent, illegitimate, and acting with criminal intent.

“Consequently, NUPENG hereby directs and alerts as follows:

“To the General Public and Media: Disregard communication, directive, or request from

anyone claiming to represent a ‘PTD Elders’ group.

“Do not engage with them.

“To All Stakeholders: All legitimate engagements with the Petroleum Tanker Drivers must be conducted only through the officially recognized office of the PTD led by Comrade

Augustine Egbon.

“To Security Agencies: NUPENG calls on the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and all other relevant security agencies to treat these impersonators as the criminals they are.

“We demand the immediate identification, arrest, and prosecution of anyone involved in this fraudulent impersonation to face the full wrath of the law.”