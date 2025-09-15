NUPENG decries blackmail, smuggling allegations on social media

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), has decried what it described as a coordinated campaign of blackmail, misinformation and outright lies targeted at tarnishing its image on social media platforms.

NUPENG, in a circular to members, dismissed as “pure propaganda” claims that its officials were aiding smuggling, collecting N1 on every litre of petroleum products brought into Nigeria, or working as part of a “cabal” that allegedly sabotaged government-owned refineries.

According to the union, “There is a lot of blackmail, distortion of facts, and misinformation circulating on social media about us.

“Those behind these attacks are pained by our victory in the unionisation battles against them, and they are out for revenge by maligning our reputation and activities.

“Please, do not be discouraged by the negative stories being spread. Social media is full of uninformed people who have access to phones and data and can post anything without facts or accountability.

“The latest falsehoods include claims that we aid smuggling, collect N1.00 on every litre of petroleum products brought into Nigeria, and belong to the so-called “cabal” that allegedly destroyed government-owned refineries.

“Some people are also throwing around random figures about collections at various depots.

“We are sharing this clarification so that our members remain well-informed. You should understand that employees in the downstream sector work mainly in the informal economy — they do not have structured jobs or employment.

“These workers include tanker drivers, depot staff, and employees of marketers stationed at depots.

“There are also associations at these depots, such as the Truck Owners Association, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association, IPMAN, and Major Marketers Association.

“All of these trade unions collect dues from their members within the value chain, but they are rarely visible, whereas Petroleum Tanker Drivers, PTD, members, a branch NUPENG are more prominent.”

Continuing, NUPENG said, “Nigerians often lack empathy for others, and because they find the power and impact of our strikes inconvenient — regardless of the reasons for our industrial actions — they want us out of the way at all costs.

“Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational Institutions, NASU, Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, and others can strike for years without drawing public anger, provided their actions do not disrupt businesses, movement, or income.

“But the moment tanker drivers take action, the backlash is immediate.

“Employers also dislike negotiating with us, so everything negative is thrown our way.

“There are many trade unions and associations at petroleum depots, each with its own responsibilities. They often rely on our representatives to help collect dues from their members, who are usually reluctant to pay.

“We command considerable influence and respect — something that infuriates many. PTD-NUPENG is a trade union whose members are employees of truck owners.

“They pay union dues to NUPENG, which are used for: Safety training: Quarterly programmes in every zone, conducted with the FRSC, police, fire service, state VIO, and other traffic enforcement agencies. These cost significant resources.

“Health insurance: No employer provides health cover for tanker drivers, yet they transport highly flammable products for long hours.

“To prevent accidents caused by illness, we established a health insurance scheme with Leadway Health Insurance for every petroleum tanker driver.

“Highway security: We maintain dedicated funds to mobilise security agencies to protect drivers against hijackers, kidnappers, and other criminals along major routes. No one provides this service for free.

“Union administration: A portion of dues is used to support the union itself. The Association of Truck Owners also collects fees from its members whenever they load products at depots.

“Marketers, including IPMAN (Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria), have employees who belong to NUPENG and also pay dues to their association.

“The Major Marketers Association likewise has employees who are NUPENG members, alongside their own association members.

“All these dues are collected at a single point at the depots on behalf of every stakeholder by PTD-NUPENG. Payments are made by truck owners and marketers.

“In this ongoing struggle, major marketers, independent marketers, and truck owners are all interested parties waiting to be liberated from the imminent takeover by a single individual or group.

“They cannot act openly, but they are pleased that NUPENG is confronting this challenge.

“The so-called ‘depot collections scandal’ is simply blackmail aimed at discrediting us, and it is impossible to defend ourselves against an already biased public opinion.”

