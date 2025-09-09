Close Menu
NUPENG, Dangote refinery settle rift, strike suspended

Ganiyu Mubarak

The Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has suspended the ongoing strike after reaching an agreement with the management of Dangote refinery on unionisation and other contentious issues.

The agreement was reached on Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS in Abuja.

