The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers has urged all critical players in the African continent to foster a strong commitment toward supporting Africa’s industrialisation and the implementation of a continental free trade agreement.

NUPENG’s National President, Williams Akporeha and General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale made the call in a statement on Tuesday.

Akporeha and Olawale were commemorating the 2020 Africa Industrialisation Day marked annually on November 20.

The duo also called on the players to be committed toward the building of an inclusive, resilient, peaceful and prosperous societies for all.

“The African continent needs to leverage its abundant human and natural resources with creativity and innovation to fast-track industrialisation, economic development and regional integration also with cooperation as well as sincerity of purpose to engender faster collective growth and prosperity.

“Consequently, African leaders, policy makers, captains of industries, employers of labour and the citizenry must work in synergy.

“They should continue to highlight the links between industrial development and Africa’s moves toward establishing a Continental Free Trade Area; these are mutually supportive endeavours that should not be trivialised,” the duo said.

Both officials noted that industrialisation was a primary driver of economic growth and job creation.

According to them, such will be pivotal in efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Africa Union’s Agenda 2063.

“Therefore all hands must be on deck to make these laudable visions fruitful, achievable and enduring.

“More pointedly, there is need for strategic investments in cross-border infrastructure so as to consciously advance both trade and industrial capacity, promoting green technologies and low-carbon solutions.

“All of these will help to create compelling opportunities for increased commerce and industrialisation alike,” the leaders said.

The duo said that small and medium enterprises, which contributed 80 per cent of the continent’s Gross Domestic Product and support 90 per cent of all jobs, would remain key actors.

They said that governments, business and civil society would need to forge partnerships to spur innovation and create incentives to power sustainable growth.

“It will also be critical to unleash the capacities of Africa’s young people and to strengthen African institutions.

“Both the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 must recognise and embrace these imperatives,”they added.