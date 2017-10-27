NULGE suspends infinite strike in Adamawa

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Adamawa State chapter has suspended the indefinite strike it embarked upon to press for the payment of backlog of salaries owed local government workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the workers on Tuesday embarked on the indefinite strike to protest non-payment of outstanding five months salary arrears and four years leave grant.

Speaking to NAN on the suspension, Adamawa State NULGE President, Hammanjumba Gatugel, said the strike was suspended following the intervention of the Local Government Service Commission.

Gatugel said: “We suspended the strike following the intervention of the Local Government Service Commission and the commissioner; you know they are our custodians, we want to give them the benefit of doubt.”

He lauded the solidarity and maturity shown by the workers during the strike and assured the workers of the union’s commitment to continue to fight for their rights and welfare.