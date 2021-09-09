NULGE offers free medical outreach to members, Kuje residents

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has provided free medical services to members of the union and residents in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The Kuje branch of NULGE conducted the outreach in collaboration with Kuje Area Council Health Department on Thursday.

Mr Nimrod Koce, the branch chairman of the union, said NULGE was offering free eye screening, hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis, HIV, sugar, glucose, COVID-19, free consultation and free hypertensive drugs to help cushion health challenges in the area.

According to him, the outreach is the 2021 Maiden Health Week, with the theme: “Sustaining a Healthy Workforce for Better Productivity and Efficiency in Public Service.”

Koce explained that the union had not relented in adopting strategies engaging members, the management and the executive arm of the council on best labour practices on collective bargaining to achieve favourable working conditions.

“In spite of the little resources available to the union, it has been spurred by its members to do the best it can to deliver on the mandate despite the hurdles and sometimes brick walls it faces in the fight for our rights and privileges.

“As we appreciate the efforts of the executive chairman of Kuje and management staff for addressing some of our welfare, a lot more needs to be done to motivate us through systematic approvals and payment of our outstanding arrears.

“What the union is doing today in conjunction with the health department will help our members know their status through the various medical screening and also seek solutions,” he said.

He said 95 per cent of the equipment used for the exercise were purchased by the union, adding that with the continued support of the health department, the outreach will be a monthly exercise.

The Chairman, Kuje Area Council, Alhaji Abdudullahi Sabo, commended NULGE for the initiative and promised to pay the council workers their entitlement within available resources.