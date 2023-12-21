NULGE kicks as LG Vice Chairman, Secretary assault members

The Katsina State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employeessays it cannot accept any form of intimidation against its members by some political office holders.

The NULGE President in the state, Alhaji Nasir Wada-Mai’adua, made this known when he spoke with newsmen.

During the briefing in Katsina on Wednesday, Wada-Mai’adua said the union has condemned rising cases of unlawful acts of intimidation on their members and Local Government staff in general by some local council officials.

He said: “My office has received with dismay a report from Malumfashi LG, where the Vice Chairman was alleged to have incited abusive words and allegations against the council’s Head of Administration, in the presence of the Council Chairman.

“Moreover, it wasn’t the first time for such happenings in the same local government council.

“A Director was also slapped by the LG Secretary in public.”

According to Wada-Mai’adua, the union will never condone what he called mannerless behaviours from any political office holder.

He added: “We all know that conflicts to some extent are unavoidable, but there are always rightful channels to address them even if it’s through management committees.

“Although the case is currently before the Magistrate Court in Malumfashi LGA, we are hoping that the law will take its course to avoid further occurrences.

“With this act of immoral behaviour, our members will not enjoy a conducive atmosphere to discharge their responsibilities effectively.”

Wada-Mai’adua, therefore, appealed to Governor Dikko Radda to intervene against such acts, call the 34 Council Chairmen in the state to order and also remind them that they were both partners in progress.

Wada-Mai’adua said that both parties were working as a team in accordance with the yearnings and aspirations of the teeming populace, but not to think otherwise.

According to the NULGE president, if such measures are taken, they will prevent further occurrence of such attitudes of political office holders against their members.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Chairman, Katsina State chapter of the ALGON, Alhaji Lawal Bello, said was aware of the issue, but he was not officially informed.