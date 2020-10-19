The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Sokoto State Council, has urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to dislodge an illicit drug den in Dange/Shuni Local Government Area of the state.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued to newsmen on Monday in Sokoto, after the union’s monthly state congress meeting.

The union said Remon village in Dange/Shuni local government area is becoming a safe haven for drug peddlers, and called on the NDLEA and other security agencies to move in and arrest the peddlers.

The NUJ also expressed concern over lingering security challenges in parts of the state and urged government to protect the citizens from bandits and other criminals.

“In spite of the efforts being made by the federal and state governments to curb banditry in the state, there are still some areas where the menace is resurfacing, particularly in Tangaza and Gudu local government areas,” it said.

It commended the state government for its resolve to offset the backlog of gratuities and pensions of retired civil servants, but said government should speed up the process and also include retired teachers and local government staff.

The communique signed by the state NUJ Chairman, Isa Shuni and Secretary, Abubakar Imam, urged journalists to be apolitical and stick to the ethics of the profession.

It lamented the activities of quack journalists in the state and urged the general public, especially public officers to report those parading themselves as journalists without any valid identification.