NUJ trains 120 journalists on best practices in Bauchi

In order to uphold global best practices and ethics of journalism, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi state council, has trained no fewer than 120 journalists on election matters, conflict reporting and other sectors.

Chairman of the Council, Umar Sa’id stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Bauchi, the State’s capital.

He said that the various training sessions were conducted for journalists from Broadcast, Print and Online organizations.

“Journalists were trained on conflict, health reporting, and election matters.

“Other activities were on ethical conducts with regards to the profession and electoral reforms,” he said.

The Chairman said that journalists must perform their responsibilities of disseminating factual accurate information in the interest of the Nigerians, therefore consistency in capacity building and refresher training would not be overemphasized.

Sa’id said that the council plans to train 30 information officers, photographers and camera men in January 2023.

He advised journalists to uphold the virtues of fairness in their reportage to promote peace and unity.